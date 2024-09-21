BJP slams Mann govt over obstructing Aayushman Bharat scheme

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Saturday, slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab, accusing it of obstructing the implementation of the Aayushman Bharat scheme in the state. The party pointed out that while the scheme is operational across India, it remains unavailable in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Saturday, slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab, accusing it of obstructing the implementation of the Aayushman Bharat scheme in the state. (Ht File)

The saffron party alleged that the state government is refusing to release ₹600 crore to private hospitals which has led to suspension of medical services for the underprivileged in the private institutes. The party criticised remarks made by Rahul Gandhi in the United States about the Sikh community.

Recently, the private hospitals and nursing home association (PHANA) Punjab announced the suspension of treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana scheme due to pending dues.

“Under Aayushman Bharat, crores of poor people have had access to medical care, thanks to the (PM) Narendra Modi government’s initiative. Yet in Punjab, the scheme was active before the AAP government came into power, and now it has been hindered. Private hospitals and nursing homes are refusing to provide medical services until the Punjab government releases ₹600 crore that it owes them,” BJP national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, citing BJP president and Union health minister JP Nadda’s tweet.

Rahul should withdraw his statement on Sikhs

Sirsa dismissed recent remarks made by Rahul Gandhi wherein he had allegedly suggested that Sikhs face restrictions on wearing turbans and visiting gurdwaras.

Sirsa told reporters that several Sikh and gurdwara management bodies met Minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai over the issue.

Sirsa said the Sikh bodies have urged Gandhi to withdraw his statement as it is damaging them.

“Representatives from several Sikh organisations, including the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, the Patna Sahib Gurudwara Committee, and central Sikh boards from Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Kolkata, met minister Rai, to discuss the matter,” Sirsa said.