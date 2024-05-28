BJP struggled 30 yrs for Ram mandir: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand chief minister (CM) Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said, “ The BJP had fought a long battle for 30 years. Party workers had taken bullets on their chests and sacrificed their lives, only with one dream that one day shri Ram Lalla will be out of the tent.” Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with BJP candidate from Anandpur Sahib Dr Subhash Sharma, campaigned in Balachaur, Mohali, Nawanshahr and Nayagaon. (HT file)

During his visit to Anandpur Sahib to campaign for the party’s candidate Dr Subhash Sharma, the Uttarakhand CM, said, “It was an open secret that the Congress and the Gandhi family were against the Ram Temple.”

“Congress has always used Ram Temple as a weapon to appease a particular vote bank but Modi had promised that a grand temple would be built for Shri Ram Lalla. And like all other promises, Modi fulfilled his commitment to getting the temple constructed in Ayodhya,” he added.

Addressing various election gatherings in Balachaur and surrounding areas, Dhami termed the AAP party a party of “liars”. He appealed to the voters not to repeat the mistake of casting their vote to the AAP, as they did during the 2022 assembly elections.

“Bhagwant Mann-led government has betrayed everyone by not fulfilling the promises made by the AAP party before elections. All the women above 18 years of age have so far not been given a monthly allowance of ₹1,000. Besides, instead of making the state crime-free, there has been an extreme spurt in the incidents of heinous crimes,” Dhami added.

Dhami, along with Sharma, also campaigned in Balachaur, Mohali, Nawanshahr and Nayagaon.