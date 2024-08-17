BJP to contest on majority seats, will form government on its own: Ravinder Raina

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) local unit president Ravinder Raina on Friday exuded confidence in the party’s chances to form a government on its own in the UT, which will go to polls in three phases from September 18. BJP’s J&K unit president Ravinder Raina (File)

Raina, was advised to join the BJP by former Prime Minister AB Vajpayee, during a meeting.

Reacting to the announcement of much-awaited elections, the 47-year-old former Nowshera MLA said “We are grateful to the Election Commission ECI for the final call on assembly elections in J&K. We were eagerly waiting for the announcement of elections.”

“BJP is fully prepared for the assembly elections. We will contest the majority of the assembly segments across J&K,” he said, adding that the party will try to contest maximum seats.

“However, in some of the assembly segments, we may have an alliance with some independent candidates. Having said so, we will contest the majority of the seats on our own and we do hope that the way we won parliamentary elections, we will set a record victory in assembly elections,” the leader added.

Raina reiterated the BJP’s “mission 50-plus”, saying they were confident of reaching the target. He attributed his confidence to the “last 10 years of peace, prosperity and development that flourished under PM Narendra Modi”.

Raina said the party would shortly come out with a vision document.