BJP to contest LS polls with Dhindsa-led SAD faction, says Sirsa

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday said the BJP will contest the Parliamentary elections in alliance with Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Samyukt) in Punjab.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, BJP national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa and other party leaders during “ Meri Mitti, Mera Desh” programme in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Sirsa and a team of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), led by president Harmeet Singh Kalka and general secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon, paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and Durgiana Temple.

He said though Akali Dal’s praise for Modi government was a welcome step, there is no talk of alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Responding to a question about INDIA bloc, Sirsa said this was an opportunistic alliance of ‘most corrupt leaders’ of the country and has been formed to save each other. He said anybody can watch old videos of Delhi chief minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal who used to level serious allegations of corruption against NCP leader Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi besides others.

On a statement of Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on alliance with the AAP, Sirsa said recently, the AAP government was arresting former Congress ministers on corruption charges and now they have come together. He also said both the parties have no ideology of their own.

Lashing out at Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Sirsa said he used to ridicule large security convoys of others and now he was himself using 200-car convoy for travelling. He said the AAP was looting government treachery for its promotion.

Sirsa also attended the “Meri Mitti, Mera Desh” programme, which was presided over by Union minister Puri in Amritsar.

Responding to the query on plans of naming the country as “Bharat” in the Constitution, he said, “Name of the country has always been Bharat.”

