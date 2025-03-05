BJP to corner Sukhu govt over ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation: Jai Ram Thakur

With the Himachal Pradesh Budget session round the corner, the BJP is gearing up to corner the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government not just on the issue of seeking money from temple trusts for welfare schemes but also “deteriorating law and order” in the state. ith the Himachal Pradesh Budget session round the corner, the BJP is gearing up to corner the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government not just on the issue of seeking money from temple trusts for welfare schemes but also “deteriorating law and order” in the state. (HT File)

Leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur said, “Law and order in the state has deteriorated. In the first two months of 2025, 18 murder cases have been reported and more than a dozen cases of rape have come to light. These figures indicate that the head of the government is only concerned about his chair, and it seems that maintaining law and order is not his priority at all. This is a matter of concern and BJP will raise this issue in the assembly session”. He was interacting with mediapersons in Mandi on Tuesday.

Continuing his attack on the cash strapped state government for seeking money from the state-controlled temples to finance the Sukh Ashray scheme and Sukh Shiksha scheme, Thakur said, “Whenever money was taken from temples by the state government, it was taken in the CM Relief Fund, through which the poor, the destitute and the disaster affected were helped, but this is the first time in the history of the state that money is being sought from temples even to run the department”.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Anupam Kashyap and superintendent of police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi called on the Himachal Pradesh assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania and apprised him of preparation for the upcoming budget session that will commence on March 10. The meeting regarding security arrangements will be held on March 6.