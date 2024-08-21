BJP to field Kiran Choudhry for Rajya Sabha poll from Haryana

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced on Tuesday that former Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Kiran Choudhry will be its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha seat by-election from Haryana. The resignation of Kiran Choudhry has been accepted by assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta.

BJP’s decision to reward Tosham MLA Choudhry with a berth in the Rajya Sabha (RS) comes nearly two months after she quit the Congress to join the BJP following an unending cold war with the CLP leader and former two-time chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The BJP government in the state convened a meeting of the legislature party on Tuesday evening in which the decision to field Choudhry was formally announced. Earlier in the day, Choudhry resigned from her position as a member of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. Her resignation was promptly accepted by assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Haryana agriculture minister Kanwar Pal confirmed Choudhry’s nomination. “She will be filing her nomination papers on Wednesday,” he stated, adding that the BJP has the numbers to ensure victory of Choudhry.

Asked about Congress’ decision to not field a candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-poll, the minister said: “Though we have the numbers, we will welcome Congress’ decision if they do not field a candidate and let BJP nominee win without a contest.”

The minister confirmed that JJP rebel MLA Jogi Ram Sihag also attended the BJP legislature party meeting.

With the BJP holding a majority in the Haryana assembly, Choudhry is expected to sail through and secure the seat. The main opposition, Congress, had earlier indicated it would not field a candidate due to insufficient numbers.

The seat fell vacant after incumbent Deepender Singh Hooda of the Congress got elected to the Lok Sabha from Rohtak constituency. The term of this Upper House seat ends on April 9, 2026.

Nominations for the by poll seat close on Wednesday, with scrutiny on August 22. Candidates may withdraw until August 27. If required, voting will be held on September 3 at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha secretariat.

In the 90-member assembly where four seats are now vacant, the ruling BJP holds 41 seats, while the Congress tally has come down to 28 with Choudhry’s resignation. The JJP has 10 MLAs and there are five Independents, one INLD member and one HLP member. The BJP also has the support of Independent MLA Nayan Pal Rawat and HLP MLA Gopal Kanda.

The JJP is in tatters as its seven MLAs have already unfurled banner of revolt or resigned from the party.

After Choudhry’s switch to the BJP, the Congress sought her disqualification from the assembly, but the speaker had rejected the petition on “technical grounds.”

It may be recalled Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda had earlier stated that his party would not field a candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat due to lack of support. JJP leader Dushyant Chautala recently challenged Hooda to field a candidate, questioning his commitment to opposing the BJP. Chautala asserted that if Hooda was not colluding with the BJP, Congress should contest the by-election. “We have already pledged to vote against the BJP,” Chautala remarked.

In a statement, Saket Kumar, managing director of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and returning officer for the Rajya Sabha by-election, stated that nominations can be submitted by any candidate or their proposer until August 21 from 11am to 3pm at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha secretariat in Sector-1, Chandigarh, to the returning officer or the assistant returning officer.

“The scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted at 10am on August 22. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until August 27. If required, voting will take place on September 3 at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretariat from 9am to 4pm,” he added.