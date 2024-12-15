BJP to rake up central varsity issue in winter assembly session

With the winter session of the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly scheduled approaching, the Opposition is ready to bring up the issue of the construction of Central University campus at Jadrangal near Dharamshala. The winter session of the HP legislative assembly will be held from December 18 to 21, with a total of four meetings scheduled during this period. (iStock)

The state government has yet to deposit the required funds for the land transfer necessary for constructing the campus at Jadrangal. Having been embroiled in political tangles, there is a growing concern in Kangra about a permanent campus for the varsity that was among 16 such institutions set up under the Central Universities Act, 2009.

The BJP will raise the issue at a protest rally (Aakrosh Pradarshan) being organised by the party on December 18 at Dharamshala’s Zorawar stadium against the two years of Congress government’s “misrule”, and in the House.

Former speaker and BJP MLA Vipin Singh Parmar said, “The protest rally is going to be taken out in Dharamshala’s Zorawar Stadium on December 18 against the anti-people policies of the Congress government. The issue of Central University campus not being built in Dharamshala will be raised loudly and the government will be asked the reason for not depositing ₹30 crore for the land transfer.”

“The Congress government recently celebrated the completion of two year tenure in Bilaspur, but in this celebration it could not count even one of its achievements but only cursed BJP and its leaders,” said Parmar.

Although the Union government, under its master plan, has allowed two campuses of Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), one at Dehra and second at Jadrangal near Dharamshala, both in Kangra district, the construction at Jadrangal is yet to start. Meanwhile, in Dehra construction work is underway.

BJP state spokesperson Sanjay Sharma said, “This rally is being specially organised to protest against the discrimination by the Congress government towards Kangra district. Along with state-level issues, matters specific to Kangra, such as the construction of the central university campus, will be taken up by the party leadership. The issue will also be taken up in the House It was brought up earlier also, but the CM failed to provide a satisfactory response.”

After more than fourteen years, the CUHP continues to function from rented buildings with no campus to call its own. At present, the university is run from rented spaces in Dharamshala, Shahpur and Dehra.