BJP to unveil poll manifesto; PM to address 3 more rallies in Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three rallies in Haryana ahead of assembly elections on October 5, the state BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli said on Tuesday.

Addressing a news conference in Rohtak, the Haryana BJP chief said that the Prime Minister will again visit the state to “ensure victory” of the party in the assembly elections.

While one rally of the Prime Minister will be held in Sonepat on September 26, another rally will be organised in Hisar followed by the last rally in Palwal on October 2.

The state BJP chief said that on Wednesday BJP’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will unveil the party manifesto in Rohtak.

Responding to a question, Badoli accused the Congress of resorting to the politics of “lies and loot.” He said that this was evident in Congress’ ticket distribution, which saw even its own workers being allegedly exploited.

“Congress dreams of forming a government in Haryana every night, but that dream will never come true. The Congress does not even know who their CM candidate will be. The party is rife with infighting, with Congress leaders going to the extent of insulting Kumari Selja,” Badoli said, adding that top leaders from the central BJP, including Rajnath Singh, will visit Haryana for canvassing.