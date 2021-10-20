BJP trying to stop AAP with support of Congress, Akali Dal, says Raghav Chadha

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with the Congress and the Akali Dal were trying to stop it from coming to power in Punjab, party MLA and spokesperson Raghav Chadha said, ahead of the state assembly election next year. Further, Chadha also said that former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh’s party, which he had announced on Tuesday, has joined this list as the fourth party.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to stop AAP from coming to power in Punjab with the support of BJP, Congress and Akali Dal. PM Modi operates these three parties. These parties have been trying to stop AAP from coming to power,” news agency ANI quoted Chadha as saying.

“When these three parties become tired of trying to stop us, then Captain Amarinder Singh has also announced to launch his new political party. Captain's party will be the fourth party in the upcoming elections which will try to stop us,” he added.

The AAP leader also alleged that Modi was behind Amarinder Singh's announcement to announce a new political outfit.

He also said that the fight for power between the political parties in the state is affecting the administration and the governance.

However, Chadha also expressed confidence that AAP will form the government in Punjab next year following the assembly elections. “Even after coming together, they will not be able to change the mood of the people of Punjab. The people are ready to give their mandate to AAP in the upcoming Assembly polls and make Punjab a prosperous state,” he added. The AAP became the major opposition party in the state after the 2017 polls by winning 20 of the 117 assembly seats.

The remarks from Chadha came a day after former CM Singh had said that he would announce a new political party soon, after his resignation from the state’s top post last month. He also said that he was ready for a seat sharing agreement with the BJP, if the ongoing issues with the farmers are to be settled.

