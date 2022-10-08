BJP turncoat Satinder Singh is AAP’s candidate for Adampur bypoll

: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced BJP turncoat Satinder Singh as its nominee for the November 3 Adampur bypoll.

The by-election to the assembly seat was necessitated after Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as a Congress MLA from the constituency and switched over to BJP.

Addressing a press conference in Hisar, AAP’s Haryana incharge and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta said they have selected Satinder Singh as the party’s nominee after a survey.

“The voters of this constituency will see a direct contest between a common man and outsider Kuldeep Bishnoi, who spent most of his time abroad. We will deploy 25 MLAs of Delhi and Punjab governments, ministers and a team of 2,000 volunteers to visit door to door and seek votes for our candidate,” Gupta said.

“Our Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will also campaign in Adampur,” he added.

On September 7, Singh quit BJP and joined the Aam Aadmi Party. He was district incharge of Bharatiya Kisan Morcha, BJP’s farmer unit in Sirsa and Rohtak.

He had joined the BJP in the 2019 assembly polls after Congress denied him a ticket. In 2014, he contested from Adampur constituency as a Congress candidate and lost to Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Singh is considered to be close to AAP leader and former Sirsa MP Ashok Tanwar. He belongs to a farmer’s family and is a graduate from Kurukshetra University.