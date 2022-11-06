BJP vows Uniform Civil Code, women quota in HP manifesto

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Parkash Nadda on Sunday unveiled the party’s manifesto “Sankalp Patra 2022” enumerating the 11 commitments for the November 12 assembly elections.

The 71- page ‘Sankalp Patra’ focuses on farmers, agriculture, good governance, tourism, infrastructure, industry, commerce and economy, education, health, women and child development, social welfare, ex-servicemen, youth development, religion, law and order and environment. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur, state BJP president Suresh Kashyap, BJP’s election in-charge for Himachal affairs Saudan Singh, BJP Rajya Sabha member Indu Goswami, Mahila Morcha chief Ritu Sethi and BJP’s vice-president Payal Vaidya were present at the manifesto release.

Uniform civil code

“BJP not only has achieved the goals it had promised but went beyond in delivering what it hadn’t promised in the last five years,” Nadda asserted while releasing the manifesto.

“Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is not BJP’s national agenda but it’s the state, which the party will be implementing on its own,” he said, making it clear that implementation will be the basis of the report.

Nadda explained that a committee will be constituted for the purpose of a uniform civil code. He described the Congress manifesto, which was released on Saturday, as directionless. Interestingly like the Congress manifesto, the BJP manifesto is also silent on resource mobilization.

Wooing women voters

With the state having a high percentage of women’s electorate, the BJP manifesto accentuates women’s empowerment. Of the total 55,92,828 voters of the state, 28, 54,945 are male electors, are females 27,37,845 are women.

Manifestoes promise to augment Mukhyamantri Shagun Yojana by increasing the financial support for the marriage of girls belonging to below poverty line (BPL) families, from existing ₹31,000 to ₹51,000 and it also promises 33% reservation in jobs for women in government and educational sector besides others.

The manifesto said the BJP government would provide a bicycle for school-going girls from class 6 to 12 and a scooty for girls pursuing higher education.

It said that the party will establish a fund of ₹500 crore for granting interest-free loans to women entrepreneurs to establish homestays and will empower women Self-help groups (SGHs) by increasing the upper limit of the loans given to them. The government will provide an amount of ₹25,000 to pregnant women to ensure proper treatment and care of the mother and her child.

It also promises to provide three LPG cylinders free to women of poor households, through the Devi Annapoorna Yojana. The government will enrol all women over the age of 30 from poor families in the Atal Pension Yojana.

BJP Government will provide the top 5,000 ranked female students from government schools graduating from Class 12, with a scholarship amount of ₹2,500 per month through the course of their graduation.

The BJP Government will set up a system to ease the procurement and disbursement of fodder for the women of the state through fair-price shops. TheBJP Government will provide a ‘Stree Shakti Card’ to all women for the treatment of ailments that are not currently covered by the HIMCARE card.

The manifesto also promises to construct two girls’ hostels dedicated to pursuing higher education in all 12 districts of the state. The Saffron party promised 33% reservation for women in government jobs, the education sector, and the educational institutions of the state.

No mention of OPS

While Congress promised the restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS), the BJP manifesto did not mention it. “Government has already constituted a committee on this and a further decision would be taken after BJP assumes power,” Nadda said.

