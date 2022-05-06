BJP will again form government in Himachal Pradesh: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday reiterated his claim that the BJP will repeat its government in the upcoming state assembly elections and no third party stood any chance in HP’s political landscapes.
Addressing a public meeting in Sirmaur, Thakur said, “There is a new party trying to make inroads in Himachal, but it is not easy for everyone to climb the hills of the state.
Urging people of Sirmaur to vote for the BJP, he said whenever he comes to the district, he fulfils all demands of locals. Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth ₹80 crore for Haripurdhar.
He said the Hatti community of Sirmaur has maintained the rich cultural repository, which was indeed appreciable.
State BJP president and Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap, power minister Sukhram Chaudhary and Nahan MLA Rajiv Bindal were among others present on the occasion.
The CM, meanwhile, also flagged off an awareness vehicle ‘Kaushal Rath’ of Himachal Pradesh Skill Development Corporation from Shimla. He said that quality skill infrastructure was being developed by the corporation along with free training to the youth of the state.
India’s borders have become safer under Modi regime: Khanna
India’s internal and external security was the top priority of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government and the Centre has taken several initiatives to ramp up its security set up, Himachal BJP in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna said on Thursday. He was presiding over Gram Kendra Pramukh Sammelan at chamba.
“We want this nation to become happy, prosperous and powerful,” said Khanna. “We have worked with this idea to make India free from fear, hunger, terror and corruption,” he said, adding that under the BJP rule, country’s borders have become safer from any external threat.
-
Congress leaders put up a united show at Shimla rally
Notwithstanding multiple divisions in the party, the Congress that is trying to make a comeback in the upcoming Himachal assembly elections held a public rally in Shimla on Thursday to give a message of unity to the party's rank and file. All India Congress Committee in-charge of Himachal affairs Rajeev Shukla made it clear to the state leaders that personal interests were subservient to the larger interests of the Congress.
-
56 IAS, KAS officers transferred in J&K administrative rejig
In a major administrative reshuffle in Jammu and Kashmir, at least 56 IAS, and police officers were transferred with eight women officers getting key positions. Ramesh Kumar has been posted as Jammu divisional commissioner, relieving Raghav Langer, who has been posted as secretary planning, monitoring and development. Jammu deputy commissioner, Anshul Garg, was transferred as CEO, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. Kritika Jyotsna, Ganderbal DC, was transferred and posted as Udhampur DC.
-
Pakistan’s bid to disrupt Amarnath Yatra foiled: BSF
The Border Security Force on Thursday said that it has foiled the Pakistan's plan to disrupt the upcoming Amarnath Yatra with the detection of the transborder tunnel on the International Border in Samba sector. The tunnel opening is about 2ft in diameter and so far, 21 sand bags have been recovered which were used to strengthen its exit.
-
Opposition calls J&K delimitation ‘cosmetic exercise’
Leaders from opposition parties in Jammu and Kashmir have flayed the Delimitation Commission's report released on Thursday by terming it a 'cosmetic exercise' aimed at consolidating the vote bank of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Muslim-majority region. “We are sure that whatever the sinister designs the right wing organisation has for Jammu and Kashmir, it will face public anger and defeat whenever it goes to seek mandate,” the People's Democratic Party and a close confidante of Mehbooba Mufti, Firdous Tak added.
-
₹18 lakh stolen from Cooperative Bank’s strong room in Mohali’s Gharuan
Thieves broke into the strong room of a Cooperative Bank branch in Gharuan and decamped with ₹18 lakh in cash on the intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday. In his complaint to the police, branch manager Tejpal Singh said the thieves entered the bank after breaking the locks of the shutter using an electric cutter. Once inside, they demolished a part of the strong room's wall and stole ₹18 lakh in cash.
