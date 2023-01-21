BJP worker Sonu Sihag elected Hisar zila parishad chairman

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Sonu Sihag was elected as the chairman of the Hisar zila parishad on Friday as he got 16 of the 30 votes polled. Sihag, a native of Datta village in Hisar’s Narnaund, defeated his closest rival and BJP’s junior alliance partner Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) worker Sunil Kumar by two votes. Sonu has won the zila parishad poll from ward number 22. However, Reena was elected as vice-president and she defeated JJP-backed nominee Mohit by two votes as she polled 16 out of 30 votes.

Sihag along with other members reached Panchayat Bhawan in Hisar from Rohtak. The BJP-backed nominees reached with Haryana deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa while the JJP-supported candidates came in a bus from Sirsa, the home district of deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala. The JJP-backed nominees reached with state minister Anoop Dhanak. Before voting, Gangwa claimed that they have support of 17 members and JJP minister Anoop stated that they have 15 members out of 30.

After the results were declared, former state finance minister Captain Abhimanyu and the deputy speaker claimed that the BJP-backed nominees have secured chairman and vice-chairman posts. Hours later, vice-chairperson Reena said they are Congress workers led by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Sihag, 32, holds an MCom degree, and he is considered to be a dedicated worker of former finance minister Captain Abhimanyu. Sihag thanked Captain Abhimanyu, chief minister and party leadership for his victory.

He said he will carry out developmental works in all 30 wards without any discrimination and he has no rivalry with any opposition members.

Big jolt to JJP

Though the JJP won the chairman posts in Jat hinterland Jind and Kaithal and they were eyeing Hisar, the BJP failed their strategy. Power minister Ranjit has managed four votes from Congress supporters, which certainly helped in Sihag’s win, according to party insiders.

A senior BJP leader said they had two choices, Sihag and Ashish, but the party leadership reposed faith in Sihag.

“The election was crucial for us and the opponents were our junior alliance partner JJP nominees. The results were critical and it will set the momentum for the 2024 parliamentary polls for the Hisar seat,” he added.