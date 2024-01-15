close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / BJP-JJP failed to fulfil poll promises: Abhay

BJP-JJP failed to fulfil poll promises: Abhay

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jan 15, 2024 07:54 AM IST

Abhay Singh Chautala slammed the Union and BJP-JJP coalition governments by accusing them of not fulfilling their poll promises. Addressing a ‘other backward caste sammelan’ in Sirsa, Abhay said that the Prime Minister had promised to provide two crore jobs per year and the BJP in Haryana announced to give jobs to five lakh youths, but they “failed” to do so.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general secretary and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala slammed the Union and BJP-JJP coalition governments by accusing them of not fulfilling their poll promises.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general secretary and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala slammed the Union and BJP-JJP coalition governments by accusing them of not fulfilling their poll promises. (HT File Photo)
Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general secretary and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala slammed the Union and BJP-JJP coalition governments by accusing them of not fulfilling their poll promises. (HT File Photo)

Addressing a ‘other backward caste sammelan’ in Sirsa, Abhay said that the Prime Minister had promised to provide two crore jobs per year and the BJP in Haryana announced to give jobs to five lakh youths, but they “failed” to do so.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“My father and INLD chief OP Chautala had always given strength to the other backward community by sending their representatives to Parliament and state assembly. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had sent his son Deepender Hooda to Rajya Sabha while OP Chautala had sent persons belonging to other backward castes to Rajya Sabha earlier,” he added.

He announced that the INLD will field 10 candidates out of 90 assembly seats from other backward castes and they will also give them tickets in Lok Sabha.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On