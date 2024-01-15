BJP-JJP failed to fulfil poll promises: Abhay

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general secretary and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala slammed the Union and BJP-JJP coalition governments by accusing them of not fulfilling their poll promises. Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general secretary and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala slammed the Union and BJP-JJP coalition governments by accusing them of not fulfilling their poll promises. (HT File Photo)

Addressing a ‘other backward caste sammelan’ in Sirsa, Abhay said that the Prime Minister had promised to provide two crore jobs per year and the BJP in Haryana announced to give jobs to five lakh youths, but they “failed” to do so.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“My father and INLD chief OP Chautala had always given strength to the other backward community by sending their representatives to Parliament and state assembly. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had sent his son Deepender Hooda to Rajya Sabha while OP Chautala had sent persons belonging to other backward castes to Rajya Sabha earlier,” he added.

He announced that the INLD will field 10 candidates out of 90 assembly seats from other backward castes and they will also give them tickets in Lok Sabha.