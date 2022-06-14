BJP-JJP government silent on MSP hike demand: Hooda
Accusing the ruling BJP-JJP government in Haryana of being anti farmers, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said that while 14 paddy producing states have demanded a further increase in minimum support price ( MSP) for kharif crops from the Centre, the state government is silent.
The leader of opposition in the Haryana assembly said that a few days ago, the central government had announced an increase in the MSP for the kharif crops, which was grossly insufficient. “This is why 14 paddy producing states have demanded further hike from the central government. But surprisingly, the Haryana government, a major producer of paddy, did not make any such recommendation to the Centre,” Hooda said.
“States like Telangana and Maharashtra have demanded around ₹4,500 per quintal MSP. In such a situation, the Haryana government should have at least recommended a hike of ₹3,085 per quintal as sought by the Punjab government,” he added.
Hooda said that the BJP had promised to double the income of farmers by 2022, but first the MSP announcement for rabi and now kharif season has made it clear that the promise of doubling farm incomes was just a hollow political promise.
