BJP’s Harpreet Kaur Babla is new Chandigarh mayor, wins by two votes

ByMandeep Kaur Narula
Jan 30, 2025 01:07 PM IST

Jasbir Singh Bunty of AAP-Congress combine elected senior deputy mayor after he defeats BJP’s Bimala Dubey in close contest

BJP’s Harpreet Kaur Babla, 60, was elected the new mayor of Chandigarh on Thursday after she defeated Aam Aadmi Party-Congress candidate Prem Lata, 46, by two votes.

Newly elected mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla (seated, centre) with party councillors after the elections in the municipal corporation of Chandigarh on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Babla got 19 votes, while Lata bagged 17 votes in the 36-member municipal corporation of Chandigarh in a closely watched contest.

While the House has 35 members, Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari of the Congress holds the ex-officio vote.

Babla is the councillor from ward number 10 and Lata represents ward number 23.

The poll process was monitored by a Supreme Court-appointed observer, Jaishree Thakur, who is a former judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Cross-voting has taken place as the INDIA bloc had 20 votes in the 35-member House —13 from the AAP, six from the Congress, and MP Tewari’s ballot. The BJP has 16 members after recently three-time Congress councillor Gurbax Rawat joined the party. A party needs 19 votes to install its mayor, which Babla got.

After the mayor’s election, polling for the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor were held. The AAP and Congress are contesting as an alliance. While the AAP contested the mayor’s post, the Congress put up its candidates -- Jasbir Singh Bunty and Taruna Mehta -- for the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, respectively. Bunty, who got 19 votes, defeated BJP’s Bimala Dubey by two votes.

BJP’s Lakhbir Singh Billu is pitted against Mehta.

The poll results were announced by presiding officer Ramneek Singh Bedi. Polling for the mayor’s post began at 11.20am in the assembly hall of the municipal corporation and ended at 12.19pm.

