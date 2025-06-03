BJP’s Jiwan Gupta files papers for Ludhiana West bypoll

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Jiwan Gupta filed his nomination papers on Monday for the Ludhiana West bypoll scheduled for June 19. He was accompanied by state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, Union minister of state for railways and food processing industries Ravneet Singh Bittu, and senior BJP leaders Vijay Rupani, and Rajneesh Dhiman. The district BJP president was also present. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Jiwan Gupta filed his nomination papers on Monday for the Ludhiana West bypoll scheduled for June 19. He was accompanied by state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, Union minister of state for railways and food processing industries Ravneet Singh Bittu, and senior BJP leaders Vijay Rupani, and Rajneesh Dhiman. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Jakhar said the Ludhiana West bypoll is an opportunity for voters to “give a fitting reply to the anti-people policies of the AAP government.” He stated, “Punjab wants change once again, and this change will start from Ludhiana West. What’s happening today is not governance for Punjabis—it’s remote-controlled from Delhi. Corruption is rampant under AAP.”

Bittu echoed Jakhar’s sentiments, saying, “This time, the BJP high command has placed its faith in a grassroots-level leader with over 35 years of service in the party. If Jeewan Gupta wins, no one can stop the developmental wave in Ludhiana West.”

Gupta, BJP candidate and a long-time party worker, expressed confidence about winning the seat by a significant margin. “We will win with a big lead. For three and a half years, people have seen nothing but corruption, the rise of drugs, and unchecked sand mining under the current regime. The people are ready to write a new chapter from Ludhiana West,” he said, while highlighting the public’s warmth and support during his door-to-door campaign.

Jakhar alleged that “Delhi’s people have hijacked Punjab’s government,” referring to the increasing influence of AAP’s Delhi leaders in the state.

Bittu, urged voters to deliver a decisive victory for BJP candidate Gupta in the upcoming byelection. Bittu emphasized that a win here could set the momentum for forming a BJP government in Punjab in 2027.

Speaking at a gathering of party workers and leaders in Ludhiana, Bittu called the byelection a golden opportunity for BJP to demonstrate its growing strength in Punjab. “This election is our chance to send a clear message to both the party leadership and the people of Punjab that the state is aligned with the vision and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Addressing the delay in ticket declaration, Bittu explained that the party’s central leadership was focused on “Operation Sindoor” against Pakistan. Eventually, Gupta — a loyal party worker with over 30 years of grassroots service — was chosen.

Highlighting ongoing central government support, Bittu reminded the people that even during his tenure as a Congress MP, Ludhiana benefited from significant development initiatives like the Smart City project, an international airport, and a world-class railway station — all funded by the Centre.

Criticising AAP, Bittu remarked on the party’s inability to field a local volunteer, and instead opting to award the ticket to political heavyweights. “It’s ironic — AAP couldn’t find a single committed volunteer from Ludhiana,” he said. He also took a swipe at Congress, highlighting the party’s “internal disarray after controversial inductions of certain leaders”. “Even the Punjab Congress president denied being informed about the new joinings,” Bittu added.

While addressing the media, Bittu said that under ‘Operation Sindoor’ the Indian forces have targeted terrorist establishments 300 km inside Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“To pay gratitude for the ‘Operation Sindoor’ we can cast our vote for the BJP candidate,” he said.

Former cabinet minister Dr Harbans Lal was also present on the occasion.

To bolster the campaign, BJP has deployed a team of star campaigners including Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Anurag Thakur, along with senior leaders, including former MP Avinash Rai Khanna, ex-state president Ashwani Sharma, former minister Manoranjan Kalia, MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and party co-incharge Narinder Singh Raina.