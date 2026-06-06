BJP’s local body poll victory claims at odds with ground reality: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday negated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claims on recently concluded polls results, asserting that the reality on ground is quite different.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

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Both BJP and Congress in Himachal are at loggerheads over the results of recently concluded urban local bodies (ULBs) and panchayati raj polls, with both parties claiming victory.

Taking a dig on the Opposition, CM Sukhu said, “BJP is claiming victory merely by creating a narrative on social media, whereas, in reality, the Congress has garnered widespread support across the state.” He noted that while the results of the municipal corporations were highlighted, the Congress’s performance in municipal councils and other urban bodies was overlooked.

The claim, however, has drawn criticism from the saffron party who termed the remark “irresponsible”.

“BJP is exaggerating its victory in just three municipal corporations, while the Congress has overall outperformed in the ULB polls. Out of the 53 ULBs that went to the polls, Congress-backed candidates won 29 wards, whereas the BJP succeeded in 21, and three contests ended in a tie,” said chief minister.

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{{^usCountry}} Taking aim at former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, Sukhu said if the BJP claims to have won the “semi-final” for the 2027 assembly elections, it should also present the complete data regarding the ULB polls to the public. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking aim at former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, Sukhu said if the BJP claims to have won the “semi-final” for the 2027 assembly elections, it should also present the complete data regarding the ULB polls to the public. {{/usCountry}}

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Adding, the CM said, “Congress-backed candidates received public support in several regions, including Kangra, Shimla, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba. The urban voter has supported Congress. In local body elections, Congress is ahead of the BJP, and the overall electoral picture must be viewed in its entirety,” he said.

The CM stated that elections for the posts of president, vice-president, chairman, and vice-chairman in zila parishads, BDCs, and urban local bodies are yet to take place; therefore, the final political picture has not yet emerged.

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CM’s remarks an insult to elected representatives and voters: BJP

Reacting to CM’s remark, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan said that the statement insults not only the elected representatives but also the lakhs of voters. “The CM should publicly apologise for this irresponsible remark,” said Mahajan.

“Reality is that the Congress party has suffered a crushing defeat in the zila parishad elections. Congress has lost its support base in most districts of the state. The election results clearly indicate widespread public dissatisfaction with the Congress government”, said Mahajan.

BJP supported zila parishad members — Shivani Thakur (Shimla Rural), Vijay Kumar ‘Viju’ (Kholi Ward, Kangra), Ashok Sharma (Bilaspur), and Anil Rana (Kullu)— have also reacted to CM’s remarks, calling it an insult to voters and representatives. They demanded that the CM immediately issue a public apology.