LS polls preparations: BJP to launch campaign to strengthen party in Himachal Pradesh

A day after several leaders from the state met BJP’s national president JP Nadda, party’s state general secretary and MLA from Bilaspur, Trilok Jamwal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “golden 9 years of central government, which will complete on May 30, signifies the way double-engine government has benefitted Himachal Pradesh,”

The campaign will run in three phases, said MLA from Bilaspur, Trilok Jamwal. (REUTERS File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Elaborating the forthcoming party campaign, Jamwal said it will run in three phases. “We will start this program by addressing a huge public meeting, which will be seen by BJP workers and the public across the country through a virtual medium,”

In the second phase, the party will start activities from June 1 to June 22, during which BJP’s leadership will reach out to 250 families in each Parliamentary constituency of Himachal Pradesh and 65 families in the assembly segments.

“We will also organise a huge public meeting in every Lok Sabha constituency and a conference will be organised in which BJP will create awareness on major achievements of Narendra Modi’s nine years in power. Influential persons on party social media will organise meetings which will be of great benefit to BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and we will also organise conferences of businesspersons in each Lok Sabha constituency in this phase,”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the third phase, we will hold an event of “Vikas Tirath” in each Lok Sabha constituency, during which people will be taken to the locations where major development works have been undertaken. BJP will organise introductory meetings with senior workers, which will be held at the assembly level. BJP will also celebrate “Yoga Day” on a large scale.

From June 20 to June 30, BJP will run a door-to-door contact campaign, in which all our leaders will go door-to-door and distribute leaflets highlighting achievements of the Modi government.

Enlisting developmental works done by the central government, Jamwal said there are many feats to count in Himachal, which included setting up of AIIMS, Bulk Drug park, Hydro Engineering College, Medical Device Park and Jal Vidyut Yojana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The lifeline roads in Himachal Pradesh are being made four-lane and for this the Center is providing 90% funding. Himachal Pradesh has got wonderful benefits from the Center and PM Modi has a golden relationship with the state,” he said.