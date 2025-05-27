BKU protests in Bathinda, accused govt of suppressing their voice

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) staged a protest outside the Bathinda district administrative complex (DAC) against the Punjab government on Monday. Union president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is oppressing the rights of farmers as they are not being allowed to raise their voice in support of their issues. (HT Photo)

He said the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government is working for corporate houses by acquiring land in rural areas with inadequate compensation to farmers.

Ugrahan alleged the state government is trying to forcibly evict the cultivators at Jeond village in Bathinda to benefit the landowners.