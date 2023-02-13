BKU Ugrahan hold dharnas demanding Sikh prisoners’ release

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) held dharnas in 19 districts across Punjab on Monday to demand the release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their sentences. The union is also demanding release of all undertrials from jails.

It was for the first time that the farmer rights association held protests in support of radicals lodged in prisons.

President of the ultra-left-leaning union Joginder Singh Ugrahan said the solidarity with radicals was based on humanitarian grounds. Activists, including women, on Monday gathered at different district headquarters in the afternoon, where a memorandum was handed over to the district authorities. Members of the Ugrahan faction carried a banner where the struggle to release Sikh prisoners was written prominently.

Also, in the memorandum to the President and Prime Minister, the release of Sikh prisoners was stated as the first demand.

Addressing a gathering outside the Bathinda district administrative complex, vice-president of Ugrahan, considered the largest farmer rights front, Shingara Singh Mann said those involved in targeted killings or other terror activities during Sikh militancy in Punjab also have human rights.

“Estimates say nearly 35,000 people died in Punjab during the insurgency. Those found guilty of the crimes were duly punished by the courts. But there is no justification in keeping them in jails even after they completed their sentences,” said Mann.

Jhanda Singh Jethuke, senior vice-president of Ugrahan said besides 22 radicals from Punjab, human rights activists say scores of people, including minority communities and tribals are also languishing in jails.

“While demanding the release of Sikh detainees, there is a need to look beyond faith and caste to fight for the oppressed sections. People from all sections get united to demand justice for jailed people,” he said.