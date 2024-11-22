Blackmail drove Mohali couple to suicide: Police probe

The 30-year-old man and his 23-year-old female friend, who were found dead at his rented accommodationin Phase 1 on Tuesday, were driven to suicide due to the mental harassment inflicted by a blackmailer, police probe has found. The man was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his rented accommodation in Phase 1, Mohali, and his friend was found dead on the bed with a dupatta wrapped around her neck. (HT Photo)

After accessing private content, including photos, on the woman’s mobile phone while it was handed over for repair, the accused, Manish, owner of a mobile repair shop, began blackmailing them.

Both victims left behind suicide notes blaming Manish for their extreme decision, prompting the police to investigate further, revealing disturbing details.

Police have since booked Manish, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, Balongi, who runs a mobile shop in Shaheed Udham Singh Colony near Cheema Boilers, Industrial Area, Phase 7-B, Mohali.

The case was registered following a complaint from the woman’s father. “We have booked the accused for abetment to suicide and will nab him soon,” an investigator said.

Woman had given phone for repair

The deceased woman’s father told police in his complaint that his daughter and her friend worked in separate private companies in Industrial Area, Phase 8-B, Mohali.

“My daughter’s mobile phone developed some issue, following which she gave it for repair to Manish. While the phone was in his possession, he dug out private photos of my daughter and her friend, and started blackmailing her. My daughter informed her friend about her ordeal. But despite their repeated efforts to deter him, he kept blackmailing and harassing them,” the distraught father complained, ruing that unable to bear the trauma, they together ended their lives.

While the man hailed from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, his female friend hailed from Bihar.

The man was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his rented accommodation and his friend was found dead on the bed with a dupatta wrapped around her neck.

Police had earlier initiated inquest proceedings in the matter. But now, a case under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the BNS has been registered at the Phase-1 police station.

So far, police have not ruled out the possibility that after the couple decided to take the extreme step, the man first strangled his friend to death before ending his life.

According to investigators, the male victim had been living in the rented accommodation for over 18 months and his friend was visiting him.

Their deaths came to the fore after the man did not turn up at work for three days. Worried by his unexplained absence, one of his seniors reached his house to check on him.

When he did not open the door, his colleague informed the house owner. As they broke open the door, they were shocked to find the man hanging and the woman lying lifeless on the bed.

A PCR team responded to the scene after being informed. They further alerted the Phase-1 police. A forensic team was also called in to gather evidence. The bodies were subsequently moved to the local civil hospital for autopsy.