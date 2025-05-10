Blackout in P’kula, Ambala, Panipat after sirens heard on Friday

In view of the security situation, blackouts have been imposed in Panchkula, Ambala and Panipat districts of Haryana from 8 pm to 6 am. A view of a shop during a complete blackout in Ambala on Friday. (ANI)

Panchkula deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Himadree Kaushik has issued stringent orders for the same. These orders mandate strict compliance from all individuals, government and non-government institutions, and organisations within the district.

Furthermore, a complete ban is in effect on the use of firecrackers and loudspeakers at public or private events, such as weddings and celebrations. Prior permission is mandatory if their use is deemed necessary.

These orders are effective immediately and will remain in force until further notice.

DCP Kaushik has urged citizens to minimise unnecessary movement and to exercise caution when going outside. The public is advised to refrain from believing or spreading rumors, and to verify news only through official Government of India platforms like PIB Fact Check and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting website. The forwarding of unverified messages should be avoided. Any violation of these administrative guidelines will be met with strict enforcement.

DCP Kaushik emphasised that the police administration is fully vigilant, and the public need not panic. Police forces are deployed at all checkpoints, and thorough checks of suspicious individuals and vehicles are being conducted. A complete ban on flying drones within the district is also in place. Four police companies, comprising 400 personnel, along with all emergency response vehicles (ERV), police control room (PCR) vans, and rider teams, are fully prepared to address any situation.

Blackout in Ambala-Panipat

Ambala DC Ajay Tomar, in his official order, said that due to the “prevailing circumstances and intelligence inputs indicating a potential air strike threat from Pakistan, it is imperative to ensure complete blackout during the night hours to safeguard public safety and strategic interests.”

“Use of inverter, generator and any other power backup used for outdoor lights, billboard, streetlights may invite terror or drone attack. Therefore, I hereby totally ban use of such devices from sunset to sunrise (8 pm to 6 pm) in the district till further order,” the order read.

DC also advised all to remain indoors and away from balconies and only venture out in case of urgency only for the next two hours.

Similar sirens were also sounded in bordering Yamunanagar district, but no blackout orders were issued there.

However, Panipat DC Virender Dahiya later in the day ordered a blackout in the district from 8 pm to 6 am. Following the instructions, merchants were also asked to shut markets early to adhere to the orders.

Schools closed in Ambala, KU postpones exam

In a separate message, Ambala DC also ordered closure of all educational institutions - school, colleges, ITI and polytechnic on May 9 and May 10.

Kurukshetra University also announced to postpone its scheduled exams for today (May 9) and tomorrow (May 10), till further notice.

Fresh dates for the exam will be notified later on, a circular from the university read.