Search
Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Blind, mentally unstable girl gang-raped in Karnal, one detained

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Published on: Jul 17, 2025 06:44 am IST

Umesh Chanana, chairperson of the child welfare commission, Karnal, said that he found the 16-year-old at a location he visited and was informed that she was blind and had a mental disability

The Karnal police have detained a man under charges of gangrape after a minor girl with mental disability was found to be nearly six months pregnant.

City deputy superintendent of police Rajeev Kumar said that the matter came to light on Sunday, when the police received information from CWC chairperson about a minor girl, who was rescued and medically examined. (iStock)
City deputy superintendent of police Rajeev Kumar said that the matter came to light on Sunday, when the police received information from CWC chairperson about a minor girl, who was rescued and medically examined. (iStock)

The cops have not disclosed the identity of the accused yet.

Umesh Chanana, chairperson of the child welfare commission, Karnal, said that he found the 16-year-old at a location he visited and was informed that she was blind and had a mental disability.

“I discovered that the minor girl was pregnant and immediately took her into CWC protection. Her mother informed that 2-3 men raped her. They also threatened the family and so the family did not file a compliant. A medical was done and case filed on my complaint,” he said.

The chairperson further said that he instructed the health department to constitute a medical board to determine if abortion at this stage is safe for the girl or not.

City deputy superintendent of police Rajeev Kumar said that the matter came to light on Sunday, when the police received information from CWC chairperson about a minor girl, who was rescued and medically examined.

“The report confirmed that the girl is pregnant. A case has been registered at City police station. Following this, one person has been taken into custody, and further action will be taken after questioning him,” he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Blind, mentally unstable girl gang-raped in Karnal, one detained
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On