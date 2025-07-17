Blind, mentally unstable girl gang-raped in Karnal, one detained

The Karnal police have detained a man under charges of gangrape after a minor girl with mental disability was found to be nearly six months pregnant. City deputy superintendent of police Rajeev Kumar said that the matter came to light on Sunday, when the police received information from CWC chairperson about a minor girl, who was rescued and medically examined. (iStock)

The cops have not disclosed the identity of the accused yet.

Umesh Chanana, chairperson of the child welfare commission, Karnal, said that he found the 16-year-old at a location he visited and was informed that she was blind and had a mental disability.

“I discovered that the minor girl was pregnant and immediately took her into CWC protection. Her mother informed that 2-3 men raped her. They also threatened the family and so the family did not file a compliant. A medical was done and case filed on my complaint,” he said.

The chairperson further said that he instructed the health department to constitute a medical board to determine if abortion at this stage is safe for the girl or not.

“The report confirmed that the girl is pregnant. A case has been registered at City police station. Following this, one person has been taken into custody, and further action will be taken after questioning him,” he added.