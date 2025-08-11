Search
Mon, Aug 11, 2025
Bodies of two men found in Jind

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Published on: Aug 11, 2025 04:04 am IST

According to Jind police spokesman Anil Kumar, the body of an unknown man aged 30 was found in the fields of Surbrah village in the district on Saturday evening. A bike with a temporary number plate was also parked near the body.

Police have recovered bodies of two persons from separate places in Jind district on Saturday evening.

The spokesman said that the body was sent to civil hospital for identification and post-mortem examination.

In the second incident, the body of a 25-year-old unknown person was recovered from the Barwala link canal near Ughana village. The police recovered a key of a bike and four keys of a house from him. Police suspected that his body swept in the canal and reached Ughana from Kaithal side. His body was sent to Narwana civil hospital for post-mortem examination.

