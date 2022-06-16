Body found on rly tracks in Ludhiana: ASI ends life, 3 booked for abetment

Four people, including a woman, have been booked for abetment to suicide after a 48-year-old assistant sub-inspector posted with the Ludhiana police ended his life on Wednesday by jumping before a moving train. The severed body of the deceased was found on the railway tracks near Lakkar bridge. He was posted at Salem Tabri police station, and hailed from SBS Nagar, according to railway police.

Police have recovered a suicide note from the spot, in which the cop accused four people, Jagsir Karabar, Sukhvir Singh and Charanjit Kaur, all three from Ludhiana, and another who is yet to be identified, of blackmailing him by threatening to falsely implicate him in a bribery case. The trio has been booked by the Government Railway Police, Ludhiana.

The ASI wrote that he was investigating a property dispute case in which he accused were involved and he had met them on June 6. He wrote that they handed over a sealed envelope to him and when he opened it, he found ₹47,000.

The cop alleged that the accused then threatened to implicate him in a bribery case and demanded that he get the plot under dispute vacated for them and also sought ₹40,000 from him. “We have booked the trio under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of IPC and will soon arrest them”, said a senior officer in GRP.

A team of the GRP, headed by Inspector Jaskaran Singh, reached the spot and initiated an investigation. An officer said that the victim was mowed down by a special military train.

“We received a call from the GRP control room informing us about the body at around 12.45 pm. We have also questioned the driver of the train, who claimed that he didn’t see anyone being mowed down,” said an investigating officer. The officer added that the family of the deceased is yet to be informed. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the local civil hospital.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the officer was mentally disturbed after being reprimanded by a higher ranked officer with the Ludhiana police.

The sources added that after he had favoured someone in a property dispute case, the opposite party approached a higher ranked police officer here who reprimanded him.

“The ASI felt humiliated, which led him to take the extreme step. He was on duty while he jumped before the train and his uniform was on while he died. However, no one will speak out against a senior officer,” said a cop.

