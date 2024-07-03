Body of 35-yr-old found in Haryana’s Sonepat

A body of 35-year-old man was found with injury marks from Fazilpur village in Sonepat district on Tuesday, said police. The deceased, identified as Rakesh Kumar of Sonepat, had left his house on Monday, said police. (iStock)

In his complaint to the police, the victim’s brother Praveen said that his brother Rakesh was working to collect waste papers from streets and he had left the house while talking on phone to someone around 11.30 pm on Monday night.

Sonepat Sector-27 police station house officer Jai Baghwan said that the body was found from the bushes at Fazilpur village on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday morning.

“The victim had injury marks near neck and he was attacked with a sharp -edged knife, which was recovered from the crime spot. A case has been registered against unknown persons under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and efforts are on to identify and arrest the accused,” SHO added.