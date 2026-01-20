Body of man killed in April ‘24 boat capsizing tragedy recovered from Jhelum

The dead body of a person, who went missing after the April 2024 boat capsizing tragedy, was recovered on Monday from river Jhelum in Srinagar. The boat capsizing tragedy on April 16, 2024, had left eight people dead and one missing, said officials (HT File)

The body was found after the SDRF, NDRF and Marcos intensified the searches in the area following the discovery of partial human remains from the river. The remains were retrieved by some locals while extracting sand at the site of the tragedy at Gandbal in Srinagar.

The devastating boat capsizing tragedy had left eight people dead and one missing, said officials.

Showkat Ahmad Sheikh, a 40-year-old, mason of Gandbal, had been missing since the tragedy on April 16, 2024.

“Today on January 19, after a prolonged period, the mortal remains of Showkat Ahmad Sheikh, resident of Gandbal, aged 40 years, who had drowned in a tragic boat capsizing incident, were recovered. The body was retrieved by a local sand extractor in collaboration with the SDRF quick response team Jhelum, Srinagar,” said the SDRF in a statement.

Locals said that the body was identified by the ID cards recovered from his pocket and his clothes.

Showkat’s nine-year-old son had also died in the accident. His body was found near Old Zero Bridge, around 4km downstream on April 26, 2024, some 11 days after the tragedy.

On April 16, 2024, six people, including two children and their mother, were initially killed in Srinagar’s Gandbal as a boat in fast flowing Jhelum carrying the students to school capsized. Many children were with their parents during the time of tragedy. Bodies of two more students - Farhan Waseem Parray, of Class 1 and nine-year-old Haziq Showkat - were later found on April 26 and 27, 2024 at different locations in Jhelum.

Locals and survivors of Gandbal had pointed out that the two banks were just 500m apart, but that they were forced to make the treacherous trip across in the boats because the nearest bridge was 2km away. After the outrage an under construction footbridge, along the accident spot which was pending to be completed for over a decade, was completed in the coming months.