Body of missing 43-year-old man found in forest

The body of a missing man was discovered from a pit in Rohtak’s Gaddi Kheri village on Wednesday, police said. According to police, the 43-year-old Paramjeet was missing for the last four days. (HT File)

Kalanaur DSP Rakesh Malik said that they got information that a man’s body is buried in a pit in the forest area at Gaddi Kheri village.

“It seems that unknown persons had killed him with sharp-edged weapons and then buried his body in a pit. The assailants had also spread salt and turmeric over the man’s body so that an unpleasant odour would not spread. The body has been sent to PGIMS for the post-mortem examination and an FIR has been registered against unknown persons,” the DSP added.