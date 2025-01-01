Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Body of missing 43-year-old man found in forest

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jan 02, 2025 06:14 AM IST

Kalanaur DSP Rakesh Malik said that they got information that a man’s body is buried in a pit in the forest area at Gaddi Kheri village.

The body of a missing man was discovered from a pit in Rohtak’s Gaddi Kheri village on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, the 43-year-old Paramjeet was missing for the last four days. (HT File)
According to police, the 43-year-old Paramjeet was missing for the last four days. (HT File)

According to police, the 43-year-old Paramjeet was missing for the last four days.

Kalanaur DSP Rakesh Malik said that they got information that a man’s body is buried in a pit in the forest area at Gaddi Kheri village.

“It seems that unknown persons had killed him with sharp-edged weapons and then buried his body in a pit. The assailants had also spread salt and turmeric over the man’s body so that an unpleasant odour would not spread. The body has been sent to PGIMS for the post-mortem examination and an FIR has been registered against unknown persons,” the DSP added.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On