Body of woman with burnt face found in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 31, 2024 11:33 PM IST

According to Ludhiana police, the face of the woman, who appeared to be in her mid 20s, was burnt to conceal her identity

Panic gripped nearby areas on Wednesday after a partially naked body of a woman with the face burnt was found wrapped in a bed sheet at Ladhowal Ring Road, police said.

The Ludhiana police reached the spot and initiated investigation. The police have sent the body to civil hospital for post mortem. (Getty image)
The Ludhiana police reached the spot and initiated investigation. The police have sent the body to civil hospital for post mortem. (Getty image)

According to the police, the face of the woman, who appeared to be in her mid 20s, was burnt to conceal her identity.

The Ladhowal police reached the spot and initiated investigation. The police have sent the body to civil hospital for post mortem.

The police have made announcements in the surrounding areas to identify the victim. The police suspect that the woman was murdered somewhere else and the killers dumped the body here.

Inspector Lovedeep Singh, SHO at Ladhowal police station, stated that sarpanch of a nearby village informed the police about the dead body on the roadside. The body was partially naked and the face was also burnt using some chemical.

The police are trying to identify the body. The cause of death would be ascertained after post mortem, the police official said, adding that they were also scanning the CCTVs installed in the area to trace the killers.

