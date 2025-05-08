Bomb hoax on Katra-bound bus sparks panic in Samrala

A bomb scare on a Katra-bound bus triggered panic and a full-scale emergency response near Samrala in Ludhiana on Wednesday afternoon. Passengers outside a police station in Samrala after the bomb hoax on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The alert, later confirmed to be a hoax, led to the swift evacuation of 45 passengers, and deployment of senior police officials and a bomb disposal squad.

It was around 2.50 pm, when the driver of the Orbit Aviation bus, Sukhwinder Singh, received a call from a bus ticket booking agency in Delhi, warning that a bomb had been planted on board.

Demonstrating remarkable presence of mind, Singh veered the bus off the highway onto the adjoining fields and drove to the nearby Hedon police post.

After quietly evacuating all passengers without causing panic, he alerted the police personnel at the police post.

Police immediately cordoned off the area and evacuated the surroundings.

Senior officers, including Khanna SSP Jyoti Yadav, DSP Tarlochan Singh and Samrala SHO sub-inspector Pavittar Singh, reached the spot.

A bomb disposal team conducted an exhaustive search of the vehicle and passengers’ belongings, concluding the operation around 6 pm with no presence of explosives.

Officials praised the driver’s calm and strategic thinking. “Had he stopped on the highway and raised the alarm, it could have led to an accident or a stampede,” said one officer.

Passengers were taken to the police post, and provided with food and water. Police suspect the hoax call was made to incite fear and are working to trace the origin of the call.

SSP Yadav said police scanned passenger luggage and verified identities before allowing the bus to continue its journey via Chandigarh.

“The number used to make the hoax call is being traced, and stern action will be taken against the caller,” the SSP added.