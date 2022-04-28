Bomb threats aftermath: DGP directs railway police to beef up security at stations

A day after a letter, allegedly written by a commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad, threatening bomb blasts at numerous busy stations in the state, while also targeting Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, state governor and Ferozepur divisional railway manager Seema Sharma, was found at Sultanpur Lodhi railway station, Punjab railways special director general of police (DGP) Sanjeev Kumar Kalra on Thursday held a meeting with the Government Railway Police (GRP) officials across the state to take stock of the railway security measures.

The DGP directed all the deputy superintendents of police (DSP) and inspector-rank officials of railway police to initiate drives in trains themselves to ensure and beef up the security of passengers.

Speaking to HT, however, the DGP downplayed it as a routine monthly meeting that had nothing to do with security threats.

Senior GRP officials including all superintendents of police (SP), DSPs and inspectors attended the meeting and shared their security concerns along with presenting the railways crime data of their respective districts.

The railway police, according to sources, have been asked to stay alert at all times. Notably, Punjab railways had received similar threats in the past as well.

“Our staff continuously keeps vigil in the trains. DGP has now asked the DSP’s to do checking in the running trains and not only when the trains arrive at their respective stations,” a GRP officer said.

Notably, many notorious gangs are operational in trains plying in Ferozepur division who rob passengers by drugging them.

Patrolling to be increased

Railway police, in the meeting, was directed to increase patrolling at the railway stations along with the tracks and also to keep an eye on the nearby places.

Speaking of security at Ludhiana station, an officer said, “The major issue at the Ludhiana station is that it has numerous entry and exit points. Miscreants have marked their own entry points to enter the railway station or the trains.”

“The moment a train lowers its speed before entering designated platform at the railway station, the thieves or other miscreants board/deboard. We have requested our seniors to take up the matter on priority with the concerned department and get the boundary walls constructed around the area where the trains get slow”, the officer added.

The DGP said he would take up the aforementioned matter with the Railway Police Force (RPF) DGP in New Delhi soon. He also asked the GRP to expedite the hunt for the proclaimed offenders.

Of the total 415 proclaimed offenders registered with the GRP, Ludhiana, till date, a maximum of 154 are from Bihar, 101 from Uttar Pradesh, while Punjab stands third with 63.

“The shortage of staff with us is a major hurdle in nabbing the PO’s. Moreover they hide in their native villages or else they change their address. We have already formed teams to nab them. We will expedite our efforts to arrest them with coordination of other police teams”, told an officer.

The DGP also talked about staff welfare and sought suggestions for improvement of operations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON