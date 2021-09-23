Book 5 former ministers, AAP tells Punjab chief minister Channi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday asked chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to register cases against five former ministers who were embroiled in controversies during the previous Capt Amarinder Singh government in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Cheema said the AAP had been seeking action against cabinet ministers Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Sunder Sham Arora during the previous government, but then chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh kept defending them.

“It is a test for new chief minister Channi and Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu whether they will take action against these tainted former ministers or forgive them,” he said. AAP state general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat and spokesperson Neel Garg were also present.