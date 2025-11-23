Booked under POCSO Act: Court extends interim bail to Churah MLA

The local court in Chamba has extended interim anticipatory bail till November 27 to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Churah, Hans Raj, in a case involving allegations of sexual exploitation levelled by a minor girl. According to the investigations, the complainant had alleged that she was called by the MLA in a hotel in Chandigarh in February last year where he made physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage. (HT Photo for representation)

The 42-year-old MLA had moved the court after a woman had filed a complaint at the Women’s police station, Chamba, on November 7, accusing the legislator of sexually assaulting her when she was a minor.

She alleged that Hans Raj had been sexually exploiting her ever since. Following the complaint, the MLA was booked under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of POCSO Act and Section 69 (sexual intercourse obtained through a false promise of marriage) of the BNS.

The court on Saturday directed Han Raj to continue cooperating with the investigation. Earlier the court had granted the MLA interim anticipatory bail on November 10 directing him to join the investigation and not to contact the victim or her family.

According to the investigations, the complainant had alleged that she was called by the MLA in a hotel in Chandigarh in February last year where he made physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage.

The police have also quizzed another BJP legislator from Mandi, who is considered a close associate of Hans Raj. The police said the BJP legislator from Mandi came under scrutiny after investigations revealed the hotel room where the alleged incident occurred was booked in his name.

The said BJP MLA from Mandi was questioned by the investigation team on Friday for four hours. Police sources said that the said MLA from Mandi was present in Chandigarh on the same day as the alleged incident. His phone location also reportedly placed him in the city at the time. Investigators have found that he had booked a separate room for himself while one room was used by Hans Raj.