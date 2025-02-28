Boulder hits SUV in Poonch, two dead; Jammu-Srinagar NH shut

Two people onboard a Mahindra Scorpio were killed after they were hit by a massive boulder in Surankote area of Poonch district due to heavy rains that triggered landslides and shooting stones. Their vehicle was hit by a big boulder in which both the men inside the SUV were killed, said a police officer. Officials and others during a rescue operation after a passenger vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge, in Poonch district, on Thursday. (PTI)

Meanwhile, five people were injured after their Maruti van veered off the road amid rains and plunged into a gorge in Thathri area of Doda district on Thursday, said officials.

“An Eeco van, on its way from Cheera to Thathri, plunged into a gorge causing injuries to five people,” said a police officer.

The injured were shifted to primary health centre in Thathri for treatment, he added.

Meanwhile, heavy landslides at Pahgaumarh Drabshalla have closed Kishtwar-Doda National Highway (NH 244).

“Rains triggered landslides at Pahgaumarh Drabshalla as a result several commuters have been left stranded. Authorities have deployed men and machinery to clear the debris and restore traffic,” said a traffic police officer.

He advised the travellers to check with traffic control units for updates on the status of highways before starting their journey.

Heavy rains in the plains and fresh snowfall in upper reaches since Thursday have plummeted the mercury by a few notches across the region.

The Met department has forecast moderate to heavy rain and snowfall across Jammu and Kashmir till Friday

“Peak activity of this weather system was witnessed on Thursday and it will last till Friday morning,” said a Met official. Thereafter, the improvement in weather is expected and it is likely to remain dry till March 2, he added.

Another widespread spell of rain and snowfall is likely from March 3 onwards.

The bad weather has also affected helicopter service to Sanjichhat from Katra on Thursday.

“Chopper service has been suspended following rains and fog in Trikuta Hills. However, the pilgrimage by foot via Ban Ganga and Tarakote Marg remains unaffected,” said an official.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has been closed for vehicular movement from both directions (Srinagar and Jammu) following heavy mud slush at Mehad in Ramban, officials said on Thursday.

A traffic police official said, “Vehicular movement stopped from both side on Jammu-Srinagar NHW due to mud slush at Mehad Ramban men and machinery on job.”

”People are requested to avoid unnecessary travel and journey during night journey on NH 44 in view of heavy rain, shooting stones at many places between Nasri and Navyug Tunnel. For status contact 9419993745,” he said.