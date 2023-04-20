Driver, conductor killed after boulder hits truck on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

A truck driver and conductor were killed after a boulder hit their truck near Digdole on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district late on Wednesday, officials said.

Sharing details about the incident, Ramban superintendent of police (SSP) Mohita Sharma said, “A boulder hit a truck near Digdole on the highway around 9.30 pm on Wednesday. Two persons including the truck driver and conductor were killed in the incident.”

The deceased have been identified as driver Maqsood Ahmed, son of Abdul Rehman Lone of Hall Mughalpura Tehsil Rajpura and conductor Naveed Ahmed, son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar of Nikas, both from Pulwama district.

“Initial reports suggested that the duo was trapped inside the truck and police besides a QRT were rushed to the spot. However, the teams found that they died,” the SSP. said, before advising the commuters to travel with utmost caution on the highway.

Meanwhile, the traffic that was closed on the highway following a big landslide at Nachlana in Hingni area of Ramban district around 12.30 am during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, was restored around 9.30 am on Thursday.

“The highway was blocked due to a major landslide at Hingni but it was cleared around 9.30 am on Thursday and traffic from both sides (Jammu and Srinagar) is being allowed,” a duty officer at the traffic control unit said.