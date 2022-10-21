Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Boy dies in mishap at Sangrur

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Karanvir Singh, resident of Bhawanigarh. (Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

A 16-year-old boy died after his head got stuck between a goods elevator and the roof of a general store at Bhawanigarh here. The boy had been working at the shops for the last six months. The incident took place around 5:30 pm when he got on the elevator to reach the first floor of the shop. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Karanvir Singh, resident of Bhawanigarh.

Inspector Pardeep Bajwa, SHO of Bhawanigarh police station, said, “The shopkeeper had installed an elevator in his shop to lift goods.” “We have started an investigation and will take action as per the statement of the deceased’s parents.”

