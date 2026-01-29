Boycott to ballot: EC recognises Jamaat-backed Justice and Development Front

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has recognised the Justice and Development Front (JDF) as a political party. The move provides a legal platform for the former cadre of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), marking a formal end of their three-decade-long election boycott and return to the constitutional mainstream. The Justice and Development Front (JDF) emerged during the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections when prominent figures associated with the Jamaat-e-Islami contested as independents, following the 2019 ban over alleged militant links. (File photo)

The JDF emerged during the 2024 assembly elections when several prominent figures associated with the JeI contested as independents, following the 2019 ban on the socio-religious organisation over alleged militant links. While the group did not secure a seat in the assembly, its candidates, particularly Sayyar Ahmad Reshi in Kulgam and Talat Majid in Pulwama, drew significant vote shares in south Kashmir, signalling a return of the former Jamaat cadre to the democratic process after four decades of boycott.

In a statement on social media on Wednesday, the JDF described the ECI’s move as a “milestone achievement” and a testament to the persistence of its members. The party emphasised its commitment to serving the people through justice and integrity, marking a formal departure from the election boycotts that defined its cadre’s stance since the late 1980s.

Historically, the Jamaat was a key component of the Muslim United Front in 1987, but it had stayed away from the polls following the eruption of militancy in 1989.

The recognition also clears technical and administrative hurdles for the organisation. Dr Kalimullah Lone, the party’s youth president, said that the ECI approval followed a period of rigorous compliance. An initial application filed last year was stalled due to technical “loopholes”, which were rectified in a fresh submission in December 2025.

“This allows us to function legally, open official accounts for transparent funding, and obtain administrative approvals for our programmes,” Lone said, adding that the move would build public trust and encourage new members to join a legally sanctioned platform.

The JDF has already finalised its organisational hierarchy and youth wing. By mobilising the disciplined grassroots network of the former Jamaat, the JDF is set to challenge established players like the National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which particularly benefited from the silent support of the Jamaat cadre during the boycott years.

Under its president Shamim Ahmad Thokar and general secretary Reshi, the JDF has rebranded its mission around “justice, development, and public welfare”. While its leaders recently joined the People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) alongside Sajad Lone’s People’s Conference, the ECI’s formal nod now allows the JDF to stand as an independent, recognised force in Jammu and Kashmir’s evolving political arena.