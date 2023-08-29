Tarn Taran: 440-ft wide breach in dhusi bundh on Sutlej plugged after 8 days

The 440 feet wide and 35-ft deep breach in dhusi bundh along Sutlej at Gharum village in Tarn Taran district was plugged on Monday after eight days. Volunteers working to plug the breach At Gharum village in Tarn Taran district. (HT Photo)

The administration, with the help of volunteers of Baba Sukha Singh Kar Sewa Sarhali Wale, worked on a war footing to bring relief to around 50 villages in the area which were inundated after Bhakra and Pong Dams opened their floodgates to release excess water.

The work went on day and night and the breach was plugged on Monday morning, an official said.

The floodwater released from Bhakra and Pong Dams and that from Harike Headworks, which is situated on the confluence of Sutlej and Beas, had caused unprecedented devastation in the downstream areas.

At Gharum village the breach had inundated around 50 villages with NDRF, administration and other organisations evacuating villagers.

The volunteers of Baba Sukha Singh Kar Sewa Sarhali Wale along with administration initiated the repair work on August 20.