News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tarn Taran: 440-ft wide breach in dhusi bundh on Sutlej plugged after 8 days

Tarn Taran: 440-ft wide breach in dhusi bundh on Sutlej plugged after 8 days

ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
Aug 29, 2023 12:13 AM IST

At Gharum village in Tarn Taran district, the breach had inundated around 50 villages with NDRF, administration and other organisations evacuating villagers.

The 440 feet wide and 35-ft deep breach in dhusi bundh along Sutlej at Gharum village in Tarn Taran district was plugged on Monday after eight days.

Volunteers working to plug the breach At Gharum village in Tarn Taran district. (HT Photo)
Volunteers working to plug the breach At Gharum village in Tarn Taran district. (HT Photo)

The administration, with the help of volunteers of Baba Sukha Singh Kar Sewa Sarhali Wale, worked on a war footing to bring relief to around 50 villages in the area which were inundated after Bhakra and Pong Dams opened their floodgates to release excess water.

The work went on day and night and the breach was plugged on Monday morning, an official said.

The floodwater released from Bhakra and Pong Dams and that from Harike Headworks, which is situated on the confluence of Sutlej and Beas, had caused unprecedented devastation in the downstream areas.

At Gharum village the breach had inundated around 50 villages with NDRF, administration and other organisations evacuating villagers.

The volunteers of Baba Sukha Singh Kar Sewa Sarhali Wale along with administration initiated the repair work on August 20.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out