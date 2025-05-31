Breaking barriers: Haryana’s Ishita, Tamanna among NDA’s first women graduates

Among the first-ever batch of 17 women cadets to graduate from the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune—breaking a decades-old gender barrier are Ishita Sangwan and Tamanna from Haryana. They passed out alongside 300 male cadets, marking a historic shift in military training and inclusion. Ishita Sangwan from Charkhi Dadri, flanked by her parents, Charan Singh Sangwan and Anita Sangwan after graduating from NDA. (HT Photo)

Ishita Sangwan, from Birhi village in Charkhi Dadri, stood proud in uniform as she completed her NDA training. A bright student, Ishita scored 95.6% in Class 10 and 90.6% in Class 12 from Rana International School in Degana, Rajasthan. Speaking to Hindustan Times, her father Charan Singh Sangwan, a school principal, recalled the moment the Supreme Court allowed women to take the NDA exam in August 2021.

“I called her immediately. She used to ask why girls weren’t allowed. I told her to drop JEE plans and aim for NDA,” he said. Charan Singh attended the graduation ceremony and credited his wife Anita Sangwan for being the driving force behind their daughters’ success.

Ishita’s twin, Astha, is pursuing MBBS in Gujarat, while their younger brother Aryan has cleared the NDA written exam and is preparing for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview.

Reflecting on her journey, Ishita said, “I had no idea about NDA before. With no defence background in my family, everything was new. Each day felt like a box of surprises. It feels amazing to be an ex-NDA cadet now.”

Tamanna, from Uchana Khurd in Jind district, also broke new ground. The daughter of a farmer, Jagdev Singh, she balanced academics with working in the fields and helping with livestock. She has been commissioned into the Military Nursing Service (MNS) as a lieutenant.

“She’s always been hardworking,” her father said. “Apart from studies, she worked with us in the fields and took care of the buffaloes. We’re proud that a girl from a rural background is part of this historic first batch.”

Tamanna completed Class 10 from Shivania School in Uchana Kalan, and pursued further studies in Narwana and Chandigarh before qualifying for NDA.