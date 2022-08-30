Bribe case: PU’s deteriorating image cause for concern, PUTA tells V-C
Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) in a letter to V-C said that the reports regarding corruption in the varsity had been making the rounds, which had tarnished the image of the university.
Days after an alleged case of bribery surfaced at Panjab University (PU), the teaching body on Monday wrote to vice chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar calling for immediate corrective measures by him.
Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) in a letter to V-C said that the reports regarding corruption in the varsity had been making the rounds, which had tarnished the image of the university. PU had initiated an enquiry a few days back after the Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity alleging corruption by a junior engineer (JE). He has allegedly sought ₹35,000 from a helper for deputing him with the contractor. After the complaint the university had formed a panel to probe the matter.
PUTA said that an unease and distress is brewing within the teaching community, over the recent deterioration that has inflicted the university, which was cause for concern.
“The deafening silence on the part of V-C, on the reports on corruption is all the more intriguing, in light of the fact that certain teachers are selectively being targeted on flimsy grounds, and being served show cause notices, while authorities are completely complacent towards persons alleged to indulge in corruption for reasons best known to VC,” PUTA wrote to VC.
The letter also stated, “As the representatives of teachers, we are duty-bound to caution you to shun a casual approach to the current happenings, and taking cognizance of the gravity of the situation, take immediate corrective measures, in your capacity as the administrative head of the University.
-
7-month pregnant woman suffers miscarriage after being attacked by husband in Ludhiana
Allegedly thrashed by Kaur's husband and in-laws, a seven-month pregnant woman suffered a miscarriage. Police have registered a complaint against Jasakran and in-laws. The accused have been identified as Jaskaran Singh of Manakwal village, his father Didar Singh, mother Paramjit Kaur and Aarti Gupta, who Jasakran was allegedly having an affair with. In her complaint the complainant, Rajandeep Kaur, said she married the accused Jaskaran Singh eight months ago.
-
Haryana’s Hisar division first to have its web portal
Haryana's Hisar division has its own web portal now. Additional chief secretary, Revenue and Disaster management PK Das who on Monday launched the portal https://commhsr.haryana.gov said that this is the first divisional commissioner website of the state. The website has the details of the Hisar Divisional Commissionerate comprising Hisar, Jind, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts. Hisar divisional commissioner Chander Shekhar said that the website provides historical information about the districts in the division.
-
Ludhiana’s road mishaps fatality rate races past 77%-mark, fifth-highest in country
The city has earned the dubious distinction of being ranked among the top positions in terms of fatalities reported in road accidents in 2021 — ranking fifth in the country with a fatality rate of 77.2%, according to the latest data released by National Crime Record Bureau Rajkot in Gujarat topped the list with a 92.9% fatality rate, followed by Faridabad, Haryana, in second place with 90.9%. The figure for 2019 stood at 69.39%.
-
83.3% killer crashes in city caused due to speeding: NCRB
In 2021, as many as 96 lives were snuffed out due to road mishaps in the city, a National Crime Records Bureau report has revealed. There was a 43% increase in road fatalities in 2021, which experts attribute to relaxations in Covid curbs. More accidents were seen in winter, with 23 road mishaps reported in December and 20 in January. Figures speak The city witnessed a 43% increase in road fatalities in 2021.
-
34-year-old found dead in Mohali Phase 1, body kept lying near 82-year-old bedridden father for four days
In a horrific incident, an 82-year-old bedridden man was found living in the same room as the decomposing body of Balwant Singh's 34-year-old son for four days in Phase-1. The body was taken in the mortuary at the Civil Hospital in Phase 6, while Balwant Singh was admitted to the hospital for treatment. A widower, Balwant Singh, had retired from BSNL. He had adopted victim, his sister's on when he was three years old.
