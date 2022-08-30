Bribe case: PU’s deteriorating image cause for concern, PUTA tells V-C

Days after an alleged case of bribery surfaced at Panjab University (PU), the teaching body on Monday wrote to vice chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar calling for immediate corrective measures by him.

Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) in a letter to V-C said that the reports regarding corruption in the varsity had been making the rounds, which had tarnished the image of the university. PU had initiated an enquiry a few days back after the Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity alleging corruption by a junior engineer (JE). He has allegedly sought ₹35,000 from a helper for deputing him with the contractor. After the complaint the university had formed a panel to probe the matter.

PUTA said that an unease and distress is brewing within the teaching community, over the recent deterioration that has inflicted the university, which was cause for concern.

“The deafening silence on the part of V-C, on the reports on corruption is all the more intriguing, in light of the fact that certain teachers are selectively being targeted on flimsy grounds, and being served show cause notices, while authorities are completely complacent towards persons alleged to indulge in corruption for reasons best known to VC,” PUTA wrote to VC.

The letter also stated, “As the representatives of teachers, we are duty-bound to caution you to shun a casual approach to the current happenings, and taking cognizance of the gravity of the situation, take immediate corrective measures, in your capacity as the administrative head of the University.