Bridge washed away, roads closed as rains continue to lash Lahaul-Spiti

A small bridge near Karpat village in Lahaul and Spiti district was washed away amid flooding, impacting the movement of traffic towards Changut on Sunday. Army personnel during the rescue and restoration work following a cloudburst, at Samej village, in Rampur of Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday. (PTI)

Sharing a traffic update, Lahaul and Spiti police urged the public to avoid travelling in the area.

“Due to the recent flood, the small bridge near Karpat has been washed away, affecting movement towards Changut. Residents and travellers are advised to avoid the area. Please stay updated through our official social media platforms for further information. Your safety is our priority,” the police said in an official statement.

Notably, heavy rains lashed parts of the district over the weekend, resulting in several road closures.

Earlier on Saturday night, the road to Pin Valley and Lossar had been blocked at multiple locations after landslides triggered by heavy showers.

“Due to heavy rain in Spiti valley, the road towards Pin Valley and Lossar is blocked at various locations from Rangrik to Lossar,” an update shared by the Lahual and Spiti police late on Saturday night read.

A Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus was stuck between the Sumling and Pangmo villages. All 17 aboard the bus, however, were said to be safe according to the police, who ensured that the road would be reopened as soon as the influx of stones was to die down.

“An HRTC bus with 17 passengers is stuck between Sumling and Pangmo village due to mud and rocks. All passengers are safe. Once the influx of stones and mud from the nullah ceases, the road will be reopened promptly,” the statement read.