 Bring Punjab's MGNREGA wage rate on par with Haryana: MP Sanjeev Arora
Bring Punjab's MGNREGA wage rate on par with Haryana: MP Sanjeev Arora

Bring Punjab’s MGNREGA wage rate on par with Haryana: MP Sanjeev Arora

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 06, 2024 05:38 AM IST

The current wage rate of ₹303 per day for unskilled labour under MGNREGA in Punjab is considerably lower than that of neighbouring Haryana, where workers are paid ₹357 per day under the scheme, says AAP MP Sanjeev Arora

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora raised the issue of revising the wage rate notified for Punjab under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) on Monday.

The AAP MP sought the central government’s intervention and revision of the current wage rate for Punjab. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Pointing out the discrepancy, the MP said, “The current wage rate of 303 per day for unskilled labour under MGNREGA in Punjab is considerably lower than that of neighbouring Haryana, where workers are paid 357 per day under the scheme.”

“The Punjab state labour department pays unskilled agricultural labour 412.95 per day, which is significantly higher than the wage rate offered under MGNREGA. This disparity creates inequality among workers, and also undermines the dignity of labour and the intent of the MGNREGA programme,” he said.

The AAP MP sought the central government’s intervention and revision of the current wage rate for Punjab. “It is imperative that the wage rate is increased to bring it on par with either Haryana or the wage rates set by the labour department,” he added.

