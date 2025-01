British Sikh brother-sister duo jailed for charity fraud

A Birmingham-based brother and sister duo associated with the Sikh Youth UK group have been sentenced by a UK court after being found guilty of fraud offences relating to charitable donations. While Rajbinder Kaur was sentenced to two years and eight months imprisonment by Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday, Kaldip Singh Lehal was given a four months’ sentence suspended for 18 months and 80 hours of community service.

Rajbinder Kaur, 55, was convicted for money laundering and six counts of theft amounting to GBP 50,000 and one count under Section 60 of the UK’s Charities Act 2011, which covers knowingly or recklessly providing false or misleading information to the Charity Commission.

Her brother Kaldip Singh Lehal, 43, was also convicted for the same charge under the Charities Act.

Kaur and Lehal ran the Sikh Youth UK (SYUK) group.

“Kaur tried to portray herself as someone naive about financial matters despite having worked in a bank,” Superintendent Annie Miller from West Midlands Police said in a statement following the sentencing this week.

“SYUK was clearly a means to fund her lifestyle and pay her debts off, but in the simplest of terms Kaur was stealing large amounts of money that had been donated by local people for good causes,” she said.

The pair were initially arrested in July 2019 and subsequently charged in September 2019.

“This has been a very long and complex investigation into fraud, and we have worked closely with the Charity Commission to bring this pair to justice,” Miller added.

The duo were convicted in September 2024 following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court during which it emerged that Kaur and Lehal had made an application in 2016 to the sector’s independent regulator Charity Commission for it to become a registered charity.

But when the Commission asked for further information about SYUK, the information was not given, so the charity application was closed.

The court heard that SYUK received countless donations during fundraising events including a sponsored winter sleep-out and a football tournament, both in 2018.

Kaur, a former bank worker, would transfer funds from the SYUK bank to her own account and then pay off her personal debts and loans as well as sending money to others, including family members.

Kaur had over 50 personal bank accounts in an attempt to make it as complicated as possible to follow the flow of stolen money, West Midlands Police said.

The case dates back to October 2018, when West Midlands Police notified the Charity Commission of concerns relating to SYUK’s receipt and use of charitable funds. While Sikh Youth UK is not a registered charity, the commission claims jurisdiction due to the funds being charitable.

The watchdog said it exercised its powers under Section 52 of the Charities Act 2011 to obtain copies of bank statements. The Commission’s analysis of the information identified a number of regulatory concerns which warranted further investigation. The Commission therefore opened a statutory inquiry on November 15, 2018, and publicly announced its investigation only in July 2019 to avoid prejudicing any criminal proceedings.

SYUK activists gathered outside Birmingham Crown Court this week to protest what they branded as a “witch-hunt” against the group.