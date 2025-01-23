British-Sikh soldier booked under UAPA for grenade attacks on police posts in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

A British-Sikh soldier has been named in two FIRs by Punjab Police in connection with grenade attacks on police posts in Gurdaspur district, a senior official said on Wednesday. Jagjeet has been named in two FIRs dated December 19 and 21 registered under sections 109 and 324(4) of the BNS and section 4(5) of the Explosives Act at Kalanaur police station. (HT Photo)

The police have booked Jagjeet Singh, a native of Tarn Taran who had moved to Britain in 2010 and is currently serving in the British Army, under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Act, DIG, Amritsar Rural, Satinder Singh said.

According to a Punjab Police dossier on Jagjeet, he is an associate of Pakistan Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) head Ranjeet Singh Neeta and is a member of a self-proclaimed “Surveillance and Reconnaissance Unit” under KZF.

Jagjeet, 37, has been named in two FIRs dated December 19 and 21 registered under sections 109 and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 4(5) of the Explosives Act at Kalanaur police station. Jagjeet has also been named in the case under sections 13, 16, and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. On December 18, a grenade was hurled at Bakshiwala police post in Gurdaspur district while the Wadala Bangar police post under Kalanaur police station was targeted on December 20.

“The police named him in the FIRs already registered around a week ago after carrying out an extensive probe in the case keeping in mind the sensitive nature of the matter as he is a soldier serving in the British army,” said a senior official privy to the development.

Three associates of Jagjeet were killed in an encounter by a joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab police in Pilibhit on December 23. Punjab Police claim that Jagjeet was the “main handler” of the three youths who hurled the grenade at Bakshiwala police post on December 18.

“He provided the target and allured the trio to hurl grenades at police installations,” said a senior officer involved in the probe.

Jagjeet, the police probe has revealed, was using the pseudonym Fateh Singh Baaghi to conceal his real identity. Neeta is said to be the real mastermind of a series of attacks on police installations in Punjab that rocked the state in December.

Police said the accused planned a series of attacks on police establishments using hand grenades and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in October and November. Besides this, his aides carried out two attacks at the houses of leaders of Hindu groups in Ludhiana using petrol bombs. Thereafter in December 2024, a grenade was lobbed at the Asron police post under Police Station Kathgarh in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar.

“After the attacks, Neeta and ‘Fateh Singh Baaghi’ claimed responsibility in the social media posts,” said a police official, privy to the probe, pleading anonymity.

The dossier further reveals that Jagjeet moved to the UK in 2010 on a student visa, and after completing his studies, he reportedly joined the British Army as a soldier in 2013.

Several of Jagjeet’s relatives, including his grandfather, father and brother, have served in the Indian Army.

“After moving to the UK, Jagjeet developed links with banned terrorist groups, namely Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF). He had formed a radical group namely Akaljot Khalistan Force (AKF) and was trying to revive terrorist activities in Punjab by recruiting new members in his group,” said another official. According to Punjab Police, Jagjeet is also well connected with UK BKI terrorist Paramjit Singh Pamma.