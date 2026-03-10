Brother booked over land row angle after Nihang dies in road accident in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Investigating officer ASI Sulakhan Singh said that the police have booked Balvir Singh under section 106 (causing death due to negligence) of BNS. (HT Photo)

Returning from court after hearing of a land dispute case against his brother, Nihang died in a road mishap in Mallah village of Hathur.

The Hathur police have booked his brother for causing death due to negligence after the family of the victim refused to cremate the body.

The victim has been identified as Jasvir Singh.The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the wife of the victim.

The complainant Sukhwant Kaur, stated that her husband Jasvir Singh had a dispute over ancestral land with his brother Balvir Singh since 2011. The case is in the court.

The woman added that on March 7 her husband went to Ludhiana Court Complex on a scooter for the hearing of the case. While returning he met with a road mishap and was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries.

The woman claimed that before his death, her husband told her that Balvir Singh had followed him and hit his scooter with a vehicle, causing the crash.

Earlier, the police did not lodge any FIR claiming there was no evidence.

The family refused to cremate the body seeking FIR against the accused.Investigating officer ASI Sulakhan Singh said that the police have booked Balvir Singh under section 106 (causing death due to negligence) of BNS. He added that raids are on for the arrest of the accused