Punjab crime: 2 brothers shot dead in Ferozepur, 5 booked

Two brothers were killed in firing after a minor altercation in a village in Ferozepur district on Friday night, police said.

As per the complaint to the police, Jagdish Singh (34) and Kuldeep Singh (36), both residents of Aaryian Wala Khurd village in Faridkot, last night had an altercation with Sukha Singh, Sunny Singh, Happy Singh, Prem Singh, and Mandeep Singh at Bhawra Azam Shah Wala village in Ferozepur.

The altercation turned violent, and Sukha Singh allegedly opened fire from a pistol, hitting Jagdish in the neck. Subsequently, he fired another shot, hitting Kuldeep Singh in the neck as well.

The sound of gunfire alerted the villagers, who gathered at the scene while the accused managed to flee. The injured were rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College. While Jagdish succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, Kuldeep Singh died during treatment.

“We have registered a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act against Sukha, Sunny Singh, Happy Singh, Prem Singh and Mandeep Singh, besides an unidentified person who all are absconding. Manhunt is on to arrest them,” said Randhir Kumar, superintendent of police (investigation), Ferozepur.