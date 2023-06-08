Karnal accident: Speeding car mows down two brothers

Two brothers were killed as a speeding car hit their motorcycle near Indri of Karnal on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday. Two brothers were killed as a speeding car hit their motorcycle near Indri of Karnal on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased have been identified as Joginder Singh, 47, and Pawan Kumar, 50, residents of Batedi village of Karnal.

As per the police, the brothers were returning to their village when the incident took place. Passersby took them to a hospital, where they were declared dead.

Locals also overpowered the car driver and handed him over to the police. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.