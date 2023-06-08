Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Karnal accident: Speeding car mows down two brothers

Karnal accident: Speeding car mows down two brothers

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jun 08, 2023 12:35 AM IST

The deceased have been identified as Joginder Singh, 47, and Pawan Kumar, 50, residents of Batedi village of Karnal. As per the police, the brothers were returning to their village when the incident took place. Passersby took them to a hospital, where they were declared dead.

Two brothers were killed as a speeding car hit their motorcycle near Indri of Karnal on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Joginder Singh, 47, and Pawan Kumar, 50, residents of Batedi village of Karnal.

As per the police, the brothers were returning to their village when the incident took place. Passersby took them to a hospital, where they were declared dead.

Locals also overpowered the car driver and handed him over to the police. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

