Chandigarh: 66 lakh relief for two siblings who lost father in road mishap

A brother-sister duo who lost their father in a road accident in November 2018 have been awarded a ₹66.44-lakh compensation by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh. A case under Sections 304-A and 279 of the IPC was registered at the Phase-11 police station in Mohali following the accident.

The tribunal has directed the owner of the car involved in the accident, Krishan Kumar of Dadumajra Colony, driver Ram Singh, hailing from Ambala, and insurer Reliance General Insurance Company Limited to pay the amount “jointly as well as severally”.

The compensation with 7.5% interest will be paid to Rahul Dubey, 20, and his sister Chandani Kumar, 21, hailing from Bihar, who lost their father, Vijay Dubey, 38, working as constable in General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF), Sector 48, Chandigarh, in the accident.

Their mother had also died during the pendency of the claim petition in May 2021.

The tribunal said, “The claimants have lost both their parents and at this juncture of life must be in need of money. Therefore, it is ordered that on deposit of the compensation, the same may be released in total in favour of the claimants.”

Victim was struck by car while walking home from work

As per the claim petition, on November 21, 2018, Vijay Dubey was walking towards his house in Jagatpura village around 8 pm after finishing work at GREF, Sector 48, around 8 pm.

Meanwhile, a car, bearing a Chandigarh registration number, coming from Mohali hit him, leaving him seriously injured. He was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code was subsequently registered at the Phase-11 police station in Mohali.

No accident took place: Respondents

In a joint reply, the car owner, Krishan Kumar, and driver Ram Singh denied that any such accident involving their vehicle took place. Ram said a false case was registered against him and that he had in fact helped the victim reach the hospital. He claimed that the accident involved another unidentified vehicle.

The insurance company said the vehicle in question did not have a route permit, valid registration certificate and fitness certificate at the time of accident.

However, eyewitness account belied the driver’s claim. A motorcyclist, Gurpal Singh, had deposed before the tribunal that the said car did hit Vijay.

