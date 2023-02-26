BSF downs Chinese drone at Pak border in Amritsar

AMRITSAR This is the seventh drone recovered by the BSF at the India-Pakistan border in Punjab this year. (HT Photo)

A Chinese drone was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) after it sneaked into the Indian territory from the Pakistan side near Shahjada village of Amritsar during the wee hours of Sunday.

A BSF spokesperson said” “On February 26 at 2.11am, the Border Security Force troops heard buzzing sound of a suspected drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area near Shahjada village in Amritsar (Rural) district. As per the laid down drill, the troops endeavoured to intercept the drone with firing. The whole area was cordoned and police and other agencies were informed.”

He said: “During the initial search, the BSF troops recovered a black-coloured partially damaged drone - DJI Matrice (Made in China), lying near Dhussi Bundh. A through search of the area is in progress.”

He said the vigilant troops of BSF once again were able to foil the nefarious design of smugglers.

This is the seventh drone recovered by the BSF at the India-Pakistan border in Punjab this year.

Last year, the BSF had captured 22 drones used for smuggling of drugs, arms, ammunition and explosives from across the border.